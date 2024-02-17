LEGOLAND New York Announces Solution to Park’s Biggest Problem

A new feature has been announced at LEGOLAND in Goshen, New York that responds to one of the theme park's biggest criticisms.

Since opening its gates for the first time in 2021, LEGOLAND New York has become a huge tourist attraction. The 150-acre theme park is separated into seven different lands. Each area has a different theme and features unique rides and experiences.

Parkgoers who wish to visit all of the areas, however, may not be fully prepared for the experience. Guests are generally not prepared for the unique layout of the park or the amount of uphill walking required to see it all.

Unlike most theme parks, LEGOLAND New York is built on an enormous hill. While the location offers incredible views of the Hudson River Valley, there is a trade-off. Visitors are forced to walk up and down steep walkways. During hot, summer days, the experience can be quite exhausting.

Park guests frustrated with the long, hot walkways that wind up and down the hill have resorted to offroading. Visitors have been caught walking in restricted areas in an effort to get from one land to the other without having to walk paths that weave back to avoid such a steep incline.

LEGOLAND New York Announcement Solves Biggest Complaint

This week, LEGOLAND revealed that it's adding a new feature for 2024 that will make traveling from one side of the park to the other easier and a lot more fun. An email to pass holders announced the debut of the Minifugure Skyflyer.

According to LEGOLAND, the Skyflyer will allow guests to soar from one side of the park to the other in a pod that seats up to 10 people. Similar to the Disney World Skyliner, the attraction will save serious time and energy for guests who want to remain in the park but don't have the strength to walk up that hill again.

The ride will take a page from the LEGOLAND Hotel's elevator and turn the experience into a dance party. Signature tunes and a special dance floor will greet guests who enter the "party pods" for a dance party in the sky.

The Minifigure Skyflyer is scheduled to open during the summer.

