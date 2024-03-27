Freihofer&#8217;s and Entenmann&#8217;s Outlets Close in Hudson Valley

Freihofer’s and Entenmann’s Outlets Close in Hudson Valley

Photo credit: Samantha Scolza

Its being reported that several of the New York bakery outlets have abruptly closed.

Sad times for lovers of baked goods here in the Hudson Valley area as two popular favorite bakery outlets have closed their doors with no explanation.

Also See: Ames Set to Return With 35 Stores Across the U.S.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is the American corporate arm of the Mexican multinational bakery product manufacturing company Grupo Bimbo. It is the largest bakery company in the United States. The company, headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, owns many fresh bread and sweet baked goods brands in the United States, including Freihofer's, Entenmann's, Sara Lee, and Thomas'.

It is also a top advertising sponsor for many major soccer teams around the globe.

A posting in the New Paltz Community (moderated) Facebook group by MaryJo Martin mentioned the sign on the door at the Freihofer's Bakery Outlet at 27 N Putt Corners Rd in New Paltz stating that the business was permanently closed.

loading...

Another social media posting in the Goshen, NY Facebook by Samantha Scolza showed the sign on the front door at the Entenmann's Bakery Outlet in Goshen indicating its closure. The sign reads, "Sorry we are permanently closed! Thank you for your patronage and please find our great brands at your local retailer!"

loading...

The Times Union reports that Freihofer's outlets have closed in the Albany area and throughout New York and that the discount bread stores were popular with bargain hunters and those on a budget.

Check out the product locator on the Bimbo Bakery USA website here to find out where to get their products. No official word has been given by the company that we can find as to the reason for the abrupt store closings.

A Facebook Reel by Joe D. Tinari shows a video filmed outside of the now-closed Entenmann's Bakery Outlet, and asks the question, "What happened?..."

The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY

According to the friendly Yelp reviewers of the Hudson Valley, we have been able to pinpoint the best bakeries in Orange County, New York.

Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Are These The Best Italian Bakeries in Upstate New York? We Think So!

WARNING: These photos will induce dreamy eyes and drooling. The photos of the bakery items found at the Upstate New York Italian bakeries in this gallery are awesome. There are dozens of fine Italian bakeries, and we offer up this list of 20 as among the absolute best. This list covers pastry shops, bistros, confection makers, Italian bread bakeries, and much more. Each of the venues is linked to the business so you can explore each one even more.

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Filed Under: New York, Facebook, Philadelphia, United States, Pennsylvania, Albany, Orange County, American, Entenmann's, Hudson Valley, Ulster County
Categories: Trending, News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM