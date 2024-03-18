High Speed Crash Kills Man On New York State Highway

Police say a New York man traveling at a high rate of speed, died when he crashed into a parked truck.

The crash happened in the middle of the afternoon on one of the state's busiest highways, according to officials. This recent crash once again highlights the obvious dangers of speeding, especially while commuting on roads that are often congested.

A new study conducted by Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers, which utilized the latest available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration - on vehicles involved in fatal crashes between 2017 and 2021 - where speed was recorded, says New York has had its share of speed-related fatalities.

The study says New York recorded 62 vehicles that were traveling at over 80 MPH at the time of fatal crashes.

Bronx Man Killed In Westchester

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers from Somers investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash on Interstate 684, in the town of Harrison, that occurred before 3 PM on March 2.

See Also: Truck Crash in Hudson Valley Traps Driver 20 Feet In the Air

On March 13, State Police released the name of the person who was killed that day - 59-year-old Kevin A. Smith of the Bronx.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

State Police said that an investigation determined that Smith was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2024 Lucid Air sedan, when the vehicle left the roadway northbound, and struck a parked 2019 Freightliner with a trailer.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene, says officials.

The Harrison Police Department, Purchase Fire Department, and the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office were all on the scene to render aid, adds State Police.

See Also: Truck Collides With Amish Horse and Buggy in New York State