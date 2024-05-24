Police Say Wrong Way Driver Struck and Killed Motorcyclist in New York

A vehicle police say was going the wrong way hit a motorcycle traveling on one of the state's major parkways Tuesday night. Tragically, the crash cost the motorcyclist their life, according to State Police. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, part of the University at Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, an average of 162 motorcyclists died on roads across New York state between 2017 and 2021.

Numbers posted at the website of Cellino Law estimate that New York has more than 750,000 motorcyclists on the roads.

Motorcyclist Struck and Killed on Southern State Parkway

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded late Tuesday to the Southern State Parkway in the town of Islip, for reports of a wrong way driver. The wrong-way driver was spotted traveling near exit 43A.

State Police say a Blue 2004 Buick, that was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes, struck a 2005 Black Honda motorcycle which was driving eastbound.

The crash ejected the motorcyclist from his vehicle, according to officials. Both operators were taken to a nearby hospital, as State Police report the driver of the Buick suffered minor injuries. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 42-year-old as Hugo H. Cajamarca of Patchogue.

