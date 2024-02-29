Accused Pedophile Leads Cops on Wild Chase Through Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man accused of horrific crimes tried to flee police and wound up spectacularly crashing his vehicle.

At around 9:30pm on Saturday night, New York State Police attempted to execute a search warrant on the home of Craig Merlock. The 45-year-old Goshen man was being sought by authorities who believe he partook in unspeakable crimes against young children.

After not finding Merlock at his residence, police began searching the area for the man. A trooper spotted Merlock's vehicle just before 2:30am and attempted to pull him over. According to police, the Goshen man refused to comply and took off. A police chase ensued through Goshen leading towards the end of Iris Road.

Goshen Car Chase Ends With a Splash

The early morning car chase came to an end when Merlock drove his vehicle off the road and into the Wallkill River. The car quickly became submerged, but the suspect was able to escape the vehicle before it completely went underwater.

Just before 4am, Merlock was located by State Police and rushed to Garnet Health where he was given medical attention.

Arrest of Craig Merlock from Goshen, New York

The 45-year-old suspect was arraigned at his hospital bed and taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Merlock has been charged with six counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child and six counts of Promoting Obscene Sexual Performance of a Child.

Because of the late-night car chase, police also charged Merlock with Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and Unlawful Fleeing. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Warwick Court this Thursday.

