Former Bookkeeper Charged With Theft From Hudson Valley Business

If you are an employee for a company or really any place of work, it takes a lot guts to even think about trying to steal from the same people that sign your paycheck. As crazy as it sounds, many people have tried or allegedly have attempted to pull off this very feat.

amphotora from Getty Images Signature amphotora from Getty Images Signature loading...

This the exact situation that one Connecticut woman is now facing, as she has been arrested and charged for stealing from her former employer.

Checking the Books

The investigation into this case began on April 8, 2024 when members of the Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation was advised by a business owner in the Village of Brewster that they suspicions of their bookkeeper who doubled as the office manager, was stealing from the business.

Get our free mobile app

The name of the business and the business owner was not revealed in the press release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. The bookkeeper was hired in january of 2024 and it is alleged that the suspect had stolen more than $97,000 from the businesses payroll and operating accounts.

Unsplash: Giorgio Trovato Unsplash: Giorgio Trovato loading...

Following the tip off, investigators began analyzing and reviewing financial documents and conducted interviews with both the business owner and manager regarding the bookkeeper's discrepancies.

Suspect Surrender

The investigation took a turn just a few weeks later on April 23, when the Connecticut woman surrendered herself to the investigators. She was identified as 45-year old Marlenin Vito. Vito was officially charged with Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree and Falsifying Business Records 1st degree, each of these charges being felonies.

Courtroom gavel Courtroom gavel loading...

Vito was then arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court by Judge Vercollone. Vito was then ROR'd (Released on Recognizance) and will appear back in court at a later date in the Village of Brewster.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

Connecticut Car Thefts on Rise, 5 Things You Need to Know The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that car thefts are rising across the nation. Who is stealing them? How are they doing it? What can you do to protect your vehicle? We set out to answer these questions. Here are 5 things you need to know: Gallery Credit: Lou Milano