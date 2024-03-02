Coors Light Trucks Crashes Into Popeyes Restaurant in New York

Chicken and beer are a popular combination for dinner. Having a full-sized beer truck come crashing through a restaurant while you're enjoying your chicken is generally not how you want to combine the two.

However, police say this happened when a beer truck slammed into a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant while customers were inside.

Police Say Beer Truck and Sedan Hit Popeyes Restaurant

ABC says that a semi-truck carrying Coors Light crashed into a Popeyes in East Williamsburg.

Offcials say the crash happened in the evening, leaving an unknown number of people with minor injuries, though no one was killed. CBS says that the truck actually t-boned a sedan before hitting the Popeyes, then causing both vehicles to crash into the structure.

The crash caused extensive damage to the fast food restaurant, though ABC reports the building is still stable. ABC says that the 60-year-old truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

