It's often said that police officers have a very difficult, stressful job — and rightfully so. Those in law enforcement work long shifts, they deal with difficult people, they're often in high-stress situations, and they have to solve all types of crimes.

Or sometimes, the crimes solve themselves.

According to the Washington Township Police Department, that's pretty much what happened before the sun came up on Thursday, September 26th.

You can’t make this up!😳

The department says at about 2 AM, a couple from the Primrose Motel on Route 168 walked to the police station asking for a ride after they were discharged from Jefferson Hospital.

So far, a pretty straightforward story, and while many wouldn't associate police departments with being a rideshare service, it appears that a couple of officers were willing to give them a lift.

We'll let the department tell the rest of the story...

Sgt. Longfellow and Ofc. Kelly informed them that a search (for officer safety) would be required before giving them a ride. The female quickly confessed to having heroin in her bag 💼, and her boyfriend admitted it was his heroin, leading to his arrest. 🔗

As if that wasn’t enough, a further search revealed the female had stolen a $300 clinical thermometer 🌡️ from the Hospital.🏥 She admitted to the theft and was also placed under arrest.

Police did not release the names of the dynamic duo.

