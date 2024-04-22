You Can’t Find A Better Lobster Roll In Atlantic City, NJ Area

Summer will arrive in the blink of an eye. So, now is the perfect time to revisit this delicious treat. It’s available right now.

I love lobster.

If you love lobster … here’s the one.

The best lobster roll in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area (in my view) is the creation of Steve Marchel and his Water Dog Smoke House, located in Ventnor City.

The Water Dog lobster roll is a Connecticut style version, as opposed to the Maine style, which is dressed in seasoned mayonnaise.

The Water Dog lobster roll is “poached in warm butter. No Mayo, No Fillers. Just knuckle, claw and tail meat. All served in a top-cut toasted roll, served with potato salad and our tarragon aioli on the side," said Marchel.

The photo below is an actual Water Dog lobster roll that I just enjoyed last week.

It was wonderful. The lobster was cooked to perfection. The taste and texture was flavorful and tender.

Marchel owns a second Margate Restaurant called Betty’s Seafood Shack … that operates during the summer season only

Here is an excellent example of their traditional Maine style lobster roll.

Marchel describes it as, "Betty's is Maine Style-light seasoned mayo.” (See below).

Don Hurley loves The Water Dog and Betty’s Seafood Shack. He also enjoys the Maine lobster roll that is available at The Anchorage Tavern in Somer’s Point.

Here is one that Don enjoyed in the not too distant past:

I have also enjoyed a Maine style lobster roll last summer at The Back Bay Ale House in Historic Gardner's Basin, Atlantic City. It was fantastic and they have their own twist by including a little bit of red shrimp, along with mostly lobster.

Below is my actual lobster roll.

I look forward to trying the PJ Buckets (Ventnor and Ocean City) lobster roll this summer.

Here’s another one that I can’t wait to try.

This is a Tony Boloney's creation. it looks fabulous.

And, this much I do know, absolutely nothing makes it on to a Michael Hauck menu until it's perfected.

Dan Greenberg of The South Jersey Smoke House described it as "The lobsta Trap."

Here it is:

I have heard great things about the lobster roll at The Sugar Hill Inn, in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

As always, Bon appétit.

