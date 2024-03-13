A man from Williamstown is facing charges after police conducted an investigation into a shots fired call last month.

Shots Fired in Williamstown, NJ

The Monroe Township Police Department says on the night of Sunday, February 18th, their officers responded to the area of the Black Horse Pike and Lake Avenue where they located evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injures and they were able to identify a potential suspect.

This past Thursday, March 6th, Monroe Township police officers, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, and the Gloucester County SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Florence Blvd. and 20-year-old James Canavan IV was arrested.

Shots fired on 300 block of Florence Blvd in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Canavan has been charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a defaced firearm

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Canavan was remanded to the Salem County Jail.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact Det. John Dobleman with the Monroe Township Police Department at (856) 728-9800 or Det. Chris Popper with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 384-5593.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.