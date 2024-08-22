Authorities in one Gloucester County community arrested six people with warrants this past weekend — and had to deal with someone who was allegedly assaulted with a garden hose.

In total, the Washington Township Police Department says over the past couple of days, their officers made ten arrests, over 70 vehicles were stopped, they answered over 300 calls for service, investigated 5 accidents, five domestic disputes, and a handful of calls about shoplifters.

Among those interactions were the following incidents:

An unknown man stole $1700 worth of Legos from Walmart and left the store in a white pickup truck

During an investigation at the Golden Luck Motel on the Black Horse Pike, officers arrested a subject on a $1,001.02 warrant out of Woodbury and an NCIC wanted person warrant out of Camden County

A female resident was arrested for a $500 warrant out of Runnemede during a traffic stop

A female at the Mayfair Motel was arrested on a $1,750 warrant out of Southampton Twp.

Glassboro police recovered a stolen vehicle out of their jurisdiction and one person was arrested

A Williamstown resident was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of crystal meth and taken to jail

Officers responded to The Willows neighborhood for the report of a fight where one person, who was wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, was arrested for simple assault and taken to jail

A resident reported she was assaulted by her neighbor over a garden hose dispute. Officers were able to review video surveillance of the incident and the accused neighbor was charged with simple assault

A 9-1-1 hang-up call sent officers to a home where one person was arrested and sent to jail

Cops were called to Wawa on the Black Horse Pike for a report of a man who was loitering. That man had a warrant out for his arrest and he was taken into custody after a short chase

A woman who had active warrants out of Washington Twp. and for being an NCIC wanted person out of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office was found hiding from officers in a backyard shed

A woman from Williamstown was arrested for possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop

Fries Mill Auto Repair reported a customer took his vehicle from the lot without paying for repairs

A security guard was kicked in the eye by a crisis patient at a local hospital

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

