Washington man could get 20 years for getting 20,000 fentanyl pills in NJ
A Washington state man has pleaded guilty in connection to picking up 20,000 fentanyl pills in New Jersey last year.
Jose Luis Pineda Torres of Monroe, WA, Pleads Guilty
48-year-old Jose Luis Pineda Torres of Monroe, WA, was charged with one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
Federal authorities said on February 15, 2023, Pineda Torres traveled to a warehouse in Secaucus where individuals loaded boxes into his vehicle.
Those boxes contained powder and more than 20,000 pills containing fentanyl and weighing more than 6 kilos.
The count to which Pineda Torres pleaded guilty is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Sentencing is scheduled for October 29th.
