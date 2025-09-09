A Camden County man allegedly stole $1,000 worth of vinyl records from Target

Washington Township police handled nearly 400 calls over Labor Day Weekend

Other arrests included DWIs, warrants, and a domestic dispute

Vinyl Record Theft at Target

1978 called: it wants its music back.

Cops in one South Jersey municipality say they arrested a guy after he allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of vinyl records from a Target store over Labor Day Weekend.

And if you're a bit confused, we'll offer some clarification here. While vinyl record sales peaked in 1978 (47 years ago), there has been a "vinyl revival" happening lately. In fact, in 2022, more records were sold than CDs. And, yes, Target does sell records — and not just to keep the Taylor Swift fans happy.

(1978, by the way, was a fantastic year for music: "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack from Bee Gees, the "Grease" soundtrack, "52nd Street" from Billy Joel, just to name a few).

Labor Day Weekend in South Jersey

As it typically does, the Washington Township Police Department took to Facebook to recap the busy weekend that its officers had. Over Labor Day Weekend, they received nearly 400 calls for service, which included 81 traffic stops, 18 accident investigations, and nine people being arrested.

One of those arrests was, apparently, over records.

According to the department, a man from Lawnside, Camden County, was arrested for shoplifting $1,003 worth of vinyl music records from Target. He was turned over to the county jail.

I suppose we should be thankful that Target doesn't sell 8-tracks...

Other People in Trouble With the Law

Other arrests included the following:

A woman from Williamstown was arrested on a $750 warrant out of Winslow Township following a motor vehicle stop.

A Sicklerville resident was arrested on an Atlantic City warrant following a call for service at the Primrose Motel.

Following a motor vehicle stop, a Washington Township resident was arrested for DWI.

A 63-year-old Turnersville resident, whom police described as "highly intoxicated," injured a family member during a domestic dispute. He was arrested.

As a result of a motor vehicle stop, a Sicklerville resident was arrested on multiple warrants.

Following a crash at Route 42 and Berlin-Cross Keys Road, a Williamstown resident was arrested for DWI.

A Turnersville resident was arrested for DWI after crashing his vehicle in front of his home.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

