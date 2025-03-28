News snapshot

A custodian who did unspeakable things while employed at a school district in Cumberland County will be spending the next several years in prison.

It was during October and November 2023 that 25-year-old Giovanni Impellizzeri of Vineland was charged with several counts of aggravated assault, tampering with food products, attempted endangering, and official misconduct.

Those charges stemmed from videos that he recorded of himself while employed as a custodian for the Upper Deerfield School District, where he put cleaning products and bodily fluids into food for students and staff and also "subjected various cooking utensils and other inanimate objects from the school to his private parts."

Impellizzeri then shared those videos in an online chat group.

During the course of the investigation, which was handled by New Jersey State Police, detectives also discovered that Impellizzeri was in possession of child porn, which led to him facing one count of possession of and one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

This past January, Impellizzeri pled guilty to the following charges:

Second-degree official misconduct

Third-degree Possession of CSAM

On Friday, under the terms of a plea agreement, Impellizzeri was sentenced to eight years behind bars, of which he must serve at least five before becoming eligible for parole. Once released, he will be under parole supervision for life.

WPVI-TV video from November 2023

The prosecution was represented by Senior Trial Attorney Lindsey Seidel. The Defendant was represented by Emily Bell, Esq.