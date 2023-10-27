A man who police say is "very large in stature" has been arrested in connection to a robbery at a South Jersey Wawa last month.

The Washington Township Police Department says Nathan Wallace was taken into custody on Wednesday in Bridgeton.

During the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, September 16th, a man entered the Wawa on Route 42 in Turnersville wearing a face mask and gloves.

He told employees they would get hurt if they did not do what he said - demanding the cash from the register. He took the entire cash register tray and fled on foot southbound on the Black Horse Pike towards the wood line behind Lowes.

Washington Township Police Department (Gloucester County) New Jersey/Facebook; Canva Washington Township Police Department (Gloucester County) New Jersey/Facebook; Canva loading...

Police described the suspect as "very large in stature," about six feet tall, and 240 to 280 pounds.

An investigation led to Wallace being identified as a suspect.

He has been charged with robbery and is being held in the Salem County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

NJ Wawa fans offer 15 suggestions to make their stores better Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman