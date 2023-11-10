$400K in Unemployment Benefits Fraud — Gloucester County, NJ, Man Sentenced

$400K in Unemployment Benefits Fraud — Gloucester County, NJ, Man Sentenced

NJ Fraud Sentencing - Photo: TSM Illustration

A Gloucester County man is headed to prison for illegally obtaining more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.

Federal authorities say 24-year-old Willie Carter of Paulsboro previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

On Tuesday in Camden federal court, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

According to court documents, from July to October 2020, Carter submitted fraudulent unemployment insurance benefit applications to various states. As a result, those states provided, and Carter falsely obtained, more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.

In addition to the prison term, Carter was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of over $469,000.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger thanked special agents of the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, special agents of the FBI, and special agents of the Department of Homeland Security for their work in this case.

CHECKMATE: Vineland Police Look For Man Wanted in Counterfeit Check Investigation

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years

There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2023 and 2022 alone.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Gloucester County, Paulsboro, Gloucester County NJ News
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM