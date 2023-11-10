A Gloucester County man is headed to prison for illegally obtaining more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.

Federal authorities say 24-year-old Willie Carter of Paulsboro previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

On Tuesday in Camden federal court, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

According to court documents, from July to October 2020, Carter submitted fraudulent unemployment insurance benefit applications to various states. As a result, those states provided, and Carter falsely obtained, more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.

In addition to the prison term, Carter was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of over $469,000.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger thanked special agents of the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, special agents of the FBI, and special agents of the Department of Homeland Security for their work in this case.