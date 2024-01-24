State of New York public safety costs skyrocket

(The Center Square) – The state of New York's public safety costs have increased 68% from 2019 to 2023, according to recently released documents.

The public safety costs increased from $7.2 billion in 2019 to $14.8 billion in 2023, according to budget documents recently released by the state, resulting in a 68% increase in spending. Public safety increased by $5.1 billion since 2022.

Public safety is one of the state's five largest programs that the state's taxpayers fund.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her new state-wide crime data while explaining the need for public safety investments and reforms in her fiscal year 2024 budget.

"New Yorkers deserve a criminal justice system that prioritizes both safety and justice," Hochul said. "Protecting New Yorkers is my number one priority, which is why my budget proposal includes record-level investments and proven strategies to ensure my administration can do just that. We are working overtime to fight crime across our state and are moving in the right direction but won't stop until every New Yorker can live in safety."

As of Nov. 9, 2023, New York has seen a 6% decrease in violent crime.

The investment totals $491.9 million for strategies that will "address and prevent" gun crime and violence while helping the criminal justice system rebound from pandemic-era disruptions.

The 2024 fiscal budget will see a $110 million increase from the previous year, making it the most significant investment for public safety funding in generations, according to the budget.

State Police increased from 5,390 to 6,013 full-time employees in 2023, while the program revenue for public safety almost tripled from 2,791 in 2018 to 9,441 in 2023.

The state of New York's press office didn't respond to attempts to get a comment on public safety cost growth.

