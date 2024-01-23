Why was NJ among the earliest states that legalized online casinos?

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

From the time that online casinos became legalized in the United States, they have become more popular and accepted all across the country. The online gambling industry is growing rapidly, however, it is interesting to know that not all states were quick to seize the opportunity to legalize online casinos. New Jersey was one of the first states to allow online gambling, and decided to do so early on, even before the 2018 ruling that allowed all states to decide whether to allow it.

New Jersey, An Online Casino Pioneer

The initiation of online gambling in 2013 has seen NJ online casinos taking the lead in the U.S. gambling scene. As it stands, New Jersey is home to over two dozen online casino sites and apps that pay real money to the user. This has managed to attract a lot of online gambling activity, making it one of the top states to gamble in alongside Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The main reason New Jersey was among the early states to legalize online casinos was to boost its economy and tap into the revenue potential of the promising online gaming industry. Recognizing the financial benefits to be reaped, and job creation opportunities tied to legalizing online gambling, the Garden State made a bold move. Its status as one of the earliest states to legalize online casinos is because of various reasons which can be summarized as follows:

History of New Jersey's Gambling Regulations

The adoption of online gambling in 2013 did not mark the beginning of gambling in New Jersey. The state began making gambling history in Atlantic City in 1976 through a thriving land-based casino industry. It was only logical to expand its gambling offerings online as it was already familiar with the advantages of regulated gambling.

Gambling as a Source of State Income

Revenue challenges which include competing with neighboring states for gambling money served as a driver for adopting and legalizing online gaming. The move opened the state to a large pool of potential gamblers who preferred the convenience and accessibility of online platforms. This move both protected and expanded the state's existing casino industry while generating significant tax revenue.

Evolving Technology and User Adaptation

As the demand for digital entertainment grew, it became necessary to legalize online casinos. The demand was driven by the increased adoption of the internet by consumers and the increasing use of smartphones. By offering a legal and regulated platform for online gambling, the state showed its commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of its residents.

User Protection and Fair Play

Legalizing online casinos made it possible for the state of New Jersey to establish regulations that protect consumers and curb illegal gambling. Regulating online gambling ensured a fair treatment of players and put in place processes that prevented fraudulent activities. This helped players feel more secure with their online gaming as a whole.

Legal Example Set by Nevada

The state of Nevada legalized online gambling before New Jersey, setting a relatable example for the Garden State. Nevada had previously legalized online poker, proving to other states and the world over that online gambling could be safely and effectively regulated. New Jersey successfully expanded its expertise into online gambling in 2013 and the outcome exceeded expectations, which stood as further proof that with proper supervision, the industry could thrive.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.