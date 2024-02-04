The 60 Most Brutal, Violent Schools in New Jersey

You send your kids to school every day and you assume, sometimes falsely, that they are being well taken care of.

And while New Jersey's schools typically rank as some of the best in the country, not every school in the Garden State offers a welcoming, supportive learning environment for children.

For many kids, instead of worrying about passing the next test, going to school every day is an awful experience.

From rampant bullying to widespread violence, some schools in the Garden State are downright brutal.

Forget the Stereotypes

A recent analysis by Townsquare Media determined the 30 schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence and the 30 schools with the most reported cases of bullying.

And if you think that high schools in cities in Camden, Trenton, Newark, and Atlantic City are automatically at the top of these lists, think again.

Shocking Results

Among the top ten most violent schools in New Jersey are some middle schools — some in rural areas — and several charter schools.

As for bullying, you'll likely be shocked at how many elementary and middle schools made this list.

