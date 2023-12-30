Authorities say a man was quickly arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank in Absecon Wednesday.

The incident happened just after noon at TD Bank on the White Horse Pike at Mill Road. WPGtalkradio.com

According to the Absecon Police Department, "quick and coordinated efforts by law enforcement led to the swift identification and apprehension of the suspect," 59-year-old Dann C. Bock of Atlantic City.

An officer who was near the incident located a vehicle at a hotel that matched the description given to police.

That's where Bock was taken into custody and charged in connection to the robbery. WPGtalkradio.com

He is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

