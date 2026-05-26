Iconic Hall of Fame Rock Band Buys 42 Pizzas In Atlantic City, NJ

This iconic pizza has been made in Atlantic City since 1927. It’s no surprise that a prominent Rock ‘N Roll, Hall of Fame rock band would find it, during this Memorial Day Weekend.

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“Journey” Makes A Major Pizza Purchase While Performing In Atlantic City, New Jersey

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Journey was elected into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7, 2017, at the Barclays Center in New York City. The members included in the induction had to have appeared on their debut album.

Pat Monahan, from Train gave the introduction speech. He said about Journey:

They didn't even need lyrics. That's how bada** this band is, said Monahan.

Here Is Journey’s Dinner Tab At Tony’s Baltimore Grill

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You don’t get to see this every day. The actual receipt of famous clients (see directly above).

Tony’s Baltimore Grill Released The Following Comment About Journey

Don’t stop believin' is a song about perseverance, inspired by struggle & holding onto hope, even when the odds are stacked against you. Famously burned into our brains from the last scene of the Sopranos, this not an Atlantic City story, or even a New Jersey story, it's a universal one that is as relevant today as it was in 1981, said Tony’s Baltimore Grill.

My favorite Tony's Baltimore Grill Pizza

Is with sausage. It adds such a wonderful extra layer of flavor and texture.

For Generations It Has Been Made Like This

The sausage is put on the pizza raw and cooked for 20 minutes. Now you know why you have to wait a little while for your pizza.

It's always worth the wait.

The sausage is always made locally on a daily basis and you can tell by the freshness and wonderful flavor.

We Saw Journey At Atlantic City’s Historic Boardwalk Hall on March 23, 2017 — Here Are Photos That I Took

Boardwalk Hall was jam packed that evening. It was a high-energy, great show. This Memorial Day Weekend was their first time back to Atlantic City since then.

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We Love Tony’s Baltimore Grill As A Family — Here Are Some Of Our Photos

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Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley