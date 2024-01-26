Some Of The Best Mashed Potatoes In The Atlantic City, NJ Area

Here are just some of the best mashed potatoes that are available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

STEVE & COOKIES BY THE BAY - MARGATE

Cookie Till photo.

The above is strip steak with Cookie Till’s famous smashed potatoes.

DOCK’S OYSTER HOUSE - ATLANTIC CITY

Dock's Oyster House via Facebook.

The above are Dock’s scallops served over their creamy, buttery mashed potatoes.

THE WATER DOG SMOKE HOUSE - VENTNOR

Harry Hurley photo.

This was sent to us by Carol Heiden Milora, who also loves her Father Carl’s mashed potatoes.

CHARLIES BAR & RESTAURANT - SOMERS POINT

Charlie's Bar & Restaurant via Facebook.

GREGORY’S BAR & RESTAURANT - SOMERS POINT

Gregory Gregory photo.

THE ANCHORAGE TAVERN & BAR - SOMERS POINT

The Anchorage Tavern & Bar via Facebook.

THE WINDJAMMER Café BAR GRILLE - SOMERS POINT

The Windjammer Café Bar Grille Photo.

TOWNE AND COUNTRY CAFE - EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Towne and Country Cafe photo.

Regarding Town and Country Cafe mashed potatoes (above) … WOW!

This brief overview doesn’t even scratch the surface of the wonderful casino and non-casino restaurants throughout the Atlantic City area … who all make wonderful and diverse offerings of mashed and smashed potatoes.

We always come back and revisit our various lists. Let us know who we missed.

Directly below, we have photo galleries featuring listener and reader cell phone photos of their favorite food items, along with area restaurants.

Bon appétit.

