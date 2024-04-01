For whatever reason, New Jersey has been on a lottery-winning hot streak over the past week or so.

Of course, the big news last week was one person winning over $1.1 billion after they purchased a Mega Millions ticket at ShopRite Liquors in Neptune, Monmouth County.

But that wasn't the only huge jackpot that was hit within the past few days.

Huge Pick-6 Win

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said two Pick-6 tickets that were sold for the Thursday, March 28th, drawing both matched every number drawn and those people will be splitting a whopping $30 million.

And if you think that's a lot for a Pick-6 game, you're right — that was the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's 44-year history.

Winning Pick-6 Numbers

The winning numbers were 13, 27, 32, 36, 37, and 43.

Lucky Locations

One of the winning tickets was sold at QuickChek on Route 23 in Butler, Morris County.

QuickChek on Route 23 in Butler NJ - Photo: Google Maps QuickChek on Route 23 in Butler NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The other winning Pick-6 ticket was purchased at Wawa on Route 33 in Freehold, Monmouth County.

Wawa on Route 33 in Freehold NJ - Photo: Google Maps Wawa on Route 33 in Freehold NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The Pick-6 jackpot now resets to $2 million. Meanwhile, $1 billion is up for grabs with Monday night's PowerBall drawing.