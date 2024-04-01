Sold at Wawa and QuickChek, 2 New Jersey Lottery Pick-6 players win $30 million jackpot
For whatever reason, New Jersey has been on a lottery-winning hot streak over the past week or so.
Of course, the big news last week was one person winning over $1.1 billion after they purchased a Mega Millions ticket at ShopRite Liquors in Neptune, Monmouth County.
But that wasn't the only huge jackpot that was hit within the past few days.
Huge Pick-6 Win
Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said two Pick-6 tickets that were sold for the Thursday, March 28th, drawing both matched every number drawn and those people will be splitting a whopping $30 million.
And if you think that's a lot for a Pick-6 game, you're right — that was the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's 44-year history.
Winning Pick-6 Numbers
The winning numbers were 13, 27, 32, 36, 37, and 43.
Lucky Locations
One of the winning tickets was sold at QuickChek on Route 23 in Butler, Morris County.
The other winning Pick-6 ticket was purchased at Wawa on Route 33 in Freehold, Monmouth County.
The Pick-6 jackpot now resets to $2 million. Meanwhile, $1 billion is up for grabs with Monday night's PowerBall drawing.