You Know You’re From South Jersey When…

If you've lived in South Jersey for any length of time, you know some odd truths will appear rather quickly.

I mean, there's no shortage of stuff that you and I see every day that we think nothing of, yet someone from out of the area will certainly question. Having to make a left turn from the right lane is just the icing on the cake.

Left turn keep right sign in South Jersey - Photo: Google Maps Left turn keep right sign in South Jersey - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Asking the Internet for Local Truths

So, we recently took to Facebook and we asked a very simple question -- finish this sentence: "You know you're from South Jersey when __________."

And the responses that we got were nothing short of fantastic.

From supermarket names that many of us say incorrectly to our own unique spin on asking for a simple glass of water, here are 17 of the best that locals had to offer...

How locals talk about Southern New Jersey, South Jersey stereotypes: asking for "wooder", the awful traffic on Routes 47 and 347, knowing what "cedar water" is, generations of people watching Action News on Channel 6, being able to smell low tide, assuming the road work at Route 42 and Interstate 295 will never be done, common orders at diners, the hidden secrets in South Jersey's pine barrens, Route 55 will never be completed, calling tourists "shoobies," pronouncing Acme as "ak-a-me"