A Middlesex County man has been charged in connection to the sexual assault of a child that took place over 20 years ago.

Back in October, 44-year-old Robert L. Wisiak of South River was arrested by members of the Keansburg Police Department on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago's office says an investigation revealed that the alleged sexual assaults between Wisiak and the victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time, took place on multiple occasions between the years of 1999 through 2001.

Help detectives

Investigators say they are seeking additional information about Wisiak's activities.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Charles Trucillo with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

