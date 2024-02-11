Most people know that the restaurant business is brutal.

Consider this: the National Restaurant Association says only about 20% of restaurants are successful.

About 60% fail in their first year and 80% fail within five years of opening.

So even with every person on the planet having to eat at some point, there is a 4-in-5 chance that the trendy, new eatery that you just discovered will be gone within a handful of years.

2023 Was Tough

2023 was an extremely tough year for restaurants in the Garden State.

Restaurants of all shapes and sizes shutdown — coffee shops, mom-and-pop establishments, fast food restaurants, long-running national sit-down chains, and even diners have disappeared.

Yes, diners in New Jersey aren't even on safe ground.

A Number of Factors

Why? Supply chain issues, labor shortages, inflation, and skyrocketing costs that were passed along to consumers which made people eat out less (a recent survey found 42% of restaurants increased their prices last year).

Gone But Not Forgotten

From one end of New Jersey to the other, here are just a handful of the restaurants that closed last year...

