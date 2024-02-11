The Dozens of Restaurants in New Jersey That Have Recently Closed

NJ restaurants that have closed in 2023 - Photo: TSM Illustration

Most people know that the restaurant business is brutal.

Consider this: the National Restaurant Association says only about 20% of restaurants are successful.

About 60% fail in their first year and 80% fail within five years of opening.

So even with every person on the planet having to eat at some point, there is a 4-in-5 chance that the trendy, new eatery that you just discovered will be gone within a handful of years.

2023 Was Tough

2023 was an extremely tough year for restaurants in the Garden State.

Restaurants of all shapes and sizes shutdown — coffee shops, mom-and-pop establishments, fast food restaurants, long-running national sit-down chains, and even diners have disappeared.

Yes, diners in New Jersey aren't even on safe ground.

A Number of Factors

Why? Supply chain issues, labor shortages, inflation, and skyrocketing costs that were passed along to consumers which made people eat out less (a recent survey found 42% of restaurants increased their prices last year).

Diner sign - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration
loading...

Gone But Not Forgotten

From one end of New Jersey to the other, here are just a handful of the restaurants that closed last year...

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023

Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

