Polls For New Jersey Governor Moving Towards Ciattarelli

For as long as anyone can remember, polling in New Jersey appears to favor Democrat candidates.

Same Time Next Year?

This same time in the 2021 election process, incumbent Governor Phil Murphy enjoyed a large (multiple double-digit) advantage in all of the polls over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

That Was Then … This Is Now

In the latest poll, released by StimSight Research poll conducted for InsiderNJ.com, Democrat candidate Mikie Sherrill holds a slim 48 percent to 42 percent over Jack Ciattarelli for Governor of New Jersey.

In the poll, 9 percent remain undecided.

Ciattarelli Consistently Disputed The Polls In 2021

In the only poll that matters, Ciattarelli lost a very close general election of 2021 to Governor Murphy by only 51.2 percent to 48 percent.

No poll in 2021 had it as a close race.

The fact that the most recent polls, and, there have been a few of them, show a six point difference … it’s markedly different than 2021 at this time… Or, at any time during the 2021 election cycle.

Republican National Committee Sat Out In 2021 … That Won’t Be The Case In 2025

The Republican national committee got snookered in 2021 and believed the bogus polling that showed Ciattarelli with no path to win the election over Governor Murphy.

The RNC provided no support to Ciattarelli. The RNC is stepping-up Big time this year, and, so is United States president Donald Trump.

This is likely A margin Of Error Race

Which makes it advantage Ciattarelli. If the polls are close, Ciattarelli will win, as he always outperforms the polls.

Poll Says Support Is Not Firm For Either Candidate

The poll says Sherrill has 32 percent firm support and Ciattarelli has 31 percent firm support.

The closing argument for each candidate is huge here, with so many allegedly persuadable voters.

Wrong Track

63 percent of respondents said that New Jersey is currently on the wrong track. That’s a devastating number for Sherrill.

Democrats have a 58% on favorability rating.and Republicans have a 53-point on favorability rating.

SOURCE: StimSight Research poll.

