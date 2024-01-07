A police K9 has been credited with a big drug bust following a traffic stop in one Gloucester County community.

Just after noon on New Year's Day, an officer with the Franklin Township Police Department stopped a vehicle in the area of Delsea Drive and Woodland Avenue in Franklinville.

Authorities say during the stop, the officer utilized his K9 partner, Rozo, who allegedly indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, a 1998 Ford wagon.

A probable cause search was conducted which led to the seizure of the following, according to police:

Over 72 grams of cocaine, including 210 individually packaged vials of suspected crack cocaine

A large assortment of prescription narcotics

Ecstasy pills

Methamphetamine

Psychedelic mushrooms

2 Arrested

As a result, 34-year-old Syisha Williams of Laurel Springs was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, seven counts of possession of CDS, and related offenses. Williams was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

Also arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and related offenses was 62-year-old Russell Sampson of Clayton; he was released on a summons.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

