Prosecutor: Vineland, NJ, Police Officer Shoots Man Armed With Large Knife

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Vineland Friday morning.

Authorities say the scene unfolded around 11:15 in the 500 block of East Birch Street.

There, a Vineland police officer encountered a 28-year-old man armed with a large knife who allegedly wounded one person before charging towards the officer, resulting in that officer shooting the armed man twice.

The unnamed assailant was airlifted to Cooper Medical Center in Camden where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

The wounded civilian was also treated at Cooper and released.

500 block of East Birch Street in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps 500 block of East Birch Street in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The Prosecutor's Office did not indicate that the officer, who also has not yet been identified, was injured in the exchange.

The armed man has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and weapons-related offenses.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office in accordance with directives from the New Jersey Attorney General's office.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

