A Camden County man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to lure an underage girl for sex.

Charges Filed

51-year-old Michael Marchionese of Pine Hill is facing four counts of first-degree attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and one count each of second-degree attempting to lure a child, second-degree attempted sexual assault of a minor, and third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Teen Girl Was Really a Detective

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says back in October, Marchionese began communicating online with a person who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, when, in fact, it was actually an undercover detective.

According to authorities, that conversation lasted for several weeks and he made made multiple requests for nude photographs of the girl. Ultimately, he allegedly arranged to meet the girl at a hotel in Cherry Hill for sex.

On November 21st, the U.S. Marshals Service's New York/New York Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Marchionese at his home in Pine Hill; they stated that a cell phone seized was determined to be the device used to communicate with the "girl."

Marchionese was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Authorities Ask Public for Any Additional Information

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Patrick Collins of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office's High Tech Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5183.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

