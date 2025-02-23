Philadelphia Restaurant Coming to Ventnor & ‘Water Dog’ Change

We have learned and confirmed that the very popular Water Dog Smoke House is revamping its business model and going away from a “bricks and mortar” approach.

As such, Steve Marchel will be selling his current 7319 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor, New Jersey location to Jacob and Alexandra Cohen, owners of the popular Kismet Bagels Luncheonette of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This important food and beverage development has been embargoed until Friday, February 21, 2025. We are the first to break this important news.

In advance of this published report, we have interviewed both Steve Marchel and Jacob Cohen about their respective plans.

About Jacob and Alex Cohen, Marchel said:

“We're thrilled terrific operators like Jacob and Alex are taking-over Water Dog's space. As a local consumer, I've always thought their bagel competed with the best l had when living in New York City. Their Luncheonette brand will kill it with local and our seasonal friends,” said Marchel.

The Water Dog Smoke House has been successful since its inception seven years ago.

“I made the decision to exit the brick 'n mortar aspect of our (Water Dog) operation, and we will now focus on our Food Truck, online sales through Goldbelly, Catering and potential franchising,” said Marchel.

Marchel has a solid and credentialed financial services industry background and he has been very open and transparent to us regarding his decision.

“The reality is the costs to maintain a physical location have gone through the roof in the last couple years. As example, our Insurance Costs (P&C, Workers Comp, Health etc.) have literally doubled. Rent, upkeep, repairs etc., have become a larger percentage of gross revenue versus what is sustainable for a biz that doesn't sell alcohol,” said Marchel.

The Marchel - Water Dog “Family” of restaurants includes Betty's Seafood Shack on the Bay in Margate City, New Jersey.

A few days ago, we had a delightful conversation recently with Jacob Cohen, owner of Kismet Bagels Luncheonette.

Cohen is not new to this area and he has many fond memories during his formative years. Cohen’s Father is a former successful restaurant owner - operator in Atlantic City.

We caught-up with Jacob Cohen, who told us:

"In 2020 we were invited to join Cookie's (Cookie Till) market in Margate every Thursday when we were just getting started at Kismet - that weekly opportunity for the summer was instrumental to our early success, and we've been vending at the shore farmers markets for the past 5 years. We've really built a community down the shore and we are so thrilled to officially put down roots. Alexandra and I met in Margate/Ventnor when we were little kids - this place is engrained in us and we couldn't be more excited for this opportunity.” said Cohen.

We can also break major news of a new Steve Marchel food and beverage addition that’s coming very soon.

Marchel will be opening Betty's BBQ & Fried Chicken, next door on the bay. “There are profit synergies to be captured by Water Dog sharing space/facilities with these two entities. I believe Water Dog will continue to thrive and offer a robust Return on investment, with less overhead,” said Marchel.

Here are additional high points from Marchel, regarding the new Betty's BBQ & Fried Chicken, which plans to open in April, 2025.

“Summer of '24. Robin Kramer was working 80 hours a week at the very busy Betty's Seafood Shack in Margate, NJ and was tired and beat-up from the grind of running a restaurant. It was then that, for whatever reason, her husband and co-owner of Betty's, Steve Marchel, chose to say to her, "I think we should try to get the cookie place next door and do a BBQ/Fried Chicken joint." After what Steve thought was an expected pregnant pause, Robin said (to Steve's great surprise) "Let's do it." With that statement and a shared high-five later, Betty's BBQ & Fried Chicken was born and the work to open in Spring of '25 began immediately. In previous years, Steve had taken good-sport Robin to some of his favorite BBQ joints across the country. He LOVED good BBQ and was thrilled when Robin reacted to the good stuff as he hoped, as she loved it, too. Together they hit Terry Black's in Deep Ellum for some great Central Texas BBQ, especially their incomparable Beef Rib, Pecan Lodge in Dallas, for their heavenly ribs and brisket and ZZ Texas Craft BBQ in Richmond VA for their ribs, brisket, pulled pork and their cool Southern vibe. In earlier years, among many other joints, Steve had enjoyed BBQ at Franklin BBQ in Austin, TX for their world-famous Brisket and Links, Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous in Memphis, TN for their legendary dry-rubbed ribs, Rodney Scott's in Charleston, SC, Joe's KC BBQ in Kansas City, KS and Arthur Bryant's Barbecue in Kansas City, MO. Steve and Robin even had a large smoker fabricated by Pits 'n Spits in Houston, installed in their backyard in Margate. They (especially Steve) loved low 'n slow smoked meats that much, after having eaten at all of those joints and wanted to duplicate that BBQ at home. Together, or on trips before they were a couple, Steve and Robin also sought the best Fried Chicken they could find when traveling. They hit Husk in Charleston, SC, Hattie B's in Nashville, TN, Ad Hoc in Napa, CA, and the Little Goat in Chicago, IL for some great Chicken. They were always frustrated when returning home with the choices for good chicken in our area. They felt similarly re. BBQ. They decided to open a place that features BBQ and Chicken approaching the level of care and quality they enjoyed throughout their travels. Drawing from the best in their culinary travels, Steve and Robin feature high quality proteins at Betty's BBQ and Fried Chicken, like Certified Angus Brisket and Free-Range, no-hormone Chicken, as well as old-school sides like Mac 'n Cheese, Slaw, Corn Bread, Texas Beans w Brisket, and Creamed Corn w Jalapeño. They believe Coastal South Jersey was lacking great BBQ AND Fried Chicken and opened Betty's BBC & FC to fill those voids in our community. Pull up a seat on the bay in Margate, NJ and enjoy the view and some authentic BBQ and Fried Chicken that would make any Southern Grandma proud to call her own. And if your pal prefers seafood and you feel like ribs, just go next door to Betty's Seafood Shack and eat together while enjoying one of our incredible sunsets over the bay. Steve and Robin had a similar vision for a New England-style seafood shack for Margate and opened Betty's Seafood Shack next door two seasons ago. Now our diners can have the high-quality and creative New England-style Seafood, low 'n slow craft BBQ and our 8 -spice Fried Chicken in the same spot!!!!

This is the first introduction of Betty's BBQ & Fried Chicken in Margate, New Jersey.

I close my eyes and I can almost smell and taste a “Chef Art Smith Homecomin” (comparison), featuring high quality fried chicken that is coming to Margate City.

“Life is better when enjoying great food with a great water view. And don't forget to bring your choice of beverage as we are a BYO!“ said Marchel.

Follow at:

Instagram: https:// www.instagram.com/bettysbbqandfriedchicken/

Facebook: https:// www.facebook.com/bettysbbqandfriedchicken

SOURCES: Steve Marchel & Jacob Cohen.

Below are some great Water Dog food and beverage photos, including my favorite all-time Lobster Roll from The Water Dog.

Here are more great Atlantic City area food and beverage photos directly below.

Bon appétit.

