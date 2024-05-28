Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper – Beautiful Haddonfield, NJ Home

Philadelphia has fallen in love with Bryce Harper. He’s been a great Phillies player and a fabulous role model in the Delaware Valley area.

In addition to being a Philadelphia fan favorite, Bryce and Kayla Harper have a beautiful $ 2.5 million dollar home in Haddonfield. New Jersey.

The design is in the style of a modern farmhouse.

The furniture, fixtures and equipment are spectacular in The Harper’s home.

Haddonfield is approximately 58 miles away from Atlantic City.

The Harper’s home is called “deceptively modest” consisting of 4,366 total square feet, including four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a custom fitness center, and a gourmet kitchen.

Here is the kitchen, which is fantastic. Photos are from crazyluxuryhomes.com via Facebook.

It also includes a spacious movie theater space see below:

Here is a full front view.

A spacious driveway leads to a large three car garage.

This aerial view, gives you a great look at the footprint of The Harper’s beautiful home. It also gives you a great look at the lush green landscape.

Over the years, many great Phillies, Flyers, Eagles and 76ers players and families have lived in New Jersey.

I just love the white shiplap siding.

The Harper’s farmhouse features and elegant and timeless design.

Now you know where Bryce Harper lives when he’s not traveling during the Major League Baseball season.

SOURCE: crazyluxuryhomes.com via Facebook.

