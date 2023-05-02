In the past 30 days, 30 children have gone missing in the City of Philadelphia.

Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from all walks of life seemingly vanish, but it's definitely heartbreaking to learn about so many missing youths on the dangerous streets of Philadelphia.

How to help police

Please share this post on social media sites and if you have seen any of the children that are listed below, or if you have information on where they might be, contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Delilah Destovet

Delilah Destovet - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Delilah Destovet - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

10-year-old Delilah Destovet was seen last by her father on Saturday, April 1st, leaving their home on the 4900 block of Ogden Street.

Delilah is 4' tall, 80 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair; she was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white Nike high-top sneakers.

Jayden Kay

Jayden Kay - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Jayden Kay - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for your help locating 15-year-old Jayden Kay.

On Friday, March 31st, Jayden was last seen leaving his home on the 300 block of Tabor Road.

Jayden is 5’ 11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair; last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black jeans.

Police say he is known to frequent Center City.

Giselle Harrow

Giselle Harrow - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Giselle Harrow - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Giselle Harrow was last seen on Friday, March 31st, by her father leaving their home.

Giselle is 16 years old, 5’ 2”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in the area of 15th & Morris wearing the clothing in the photo with black leggings.

Cailey Ford

Cailey Ford - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Cailey Ford - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Cailey Ford, who was last seen on Thursday, March 30th, by her mother leaving their home on the 6300 block of Chew Ave.

Cailey is 5' tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and short braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, black sweatpants, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Jaiden Alston

Jaiden Alston - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Jaiden Alston - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen on Sunday, April 2nd, on the 5700 block of Market Street.

She is 5′ 1″ and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a white and gray Under Armour jacket, gray leggings, and pink Crocs.

Oluwajuwon Akingbola

Oluwajuwon Akingbola - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Oluwajuwon Akingbola - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

On the morning of Monday, April 3rd, 13-year-old Oluwajuwon Akingbola was last seen in the area of 3800 Germantown Avenue.

Oluwajuwon is 5' 8", 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Giannah-Lynn Long

Giannah-Lynn Long - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Giannah-Lynn Long - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Giannah-Lynn Long was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 4th, at her home on the 2500 block of N. Myrtlewood Street and was on her way to 46th & Market and/or the 2500 block of N. 30th Street.

Giannah is 5' 6", 215 pounds, with curly shoulder-length hair with pink highlights, and was last seen wearing a black dress and headdress with prescription glasses.

Kyle M. Jones

Kyle M. Jones - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kyle M. Jones - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Kyle M. Jones was last seen early on the morning of Monday, April 10th, on the 2900 block of Aramingo Ave.

He is 19, 6' 1", 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black New Balance pants, and a black ski mask.

Nadiyah Samuels

Nadiyah Samuels - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Nadiyah Samuels - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Nadiyah Samuels was last seen on the morning of Monday, March 20th, on the 900 block of Carver Street.

She is 5′ 2″, 115 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and black/white Converse sneakers.

Mujaheed Adams

Mujaheed Adams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Mujaheed Adams - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Mujaheed Adams was last seen Wednesday, March 29th, on the 500 block of N. Vodges Street.

He is 15 years old, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is known to frequent the area of 60th & Pine or the 2300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Ruby Corchado

Ruby Corchado - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Ruby Corchado - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Ruby Corchado was last seen leaving for school on April 10th, on the 3000 block of Almond St.

Ruby was last seen wearing a school uniform and has a "you’ll always be in my heart" tattoo on her left arm.

Syanna Sport

Syanna Sport - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Syanna Sport - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department needs help finding 12-year-old Syanna Sport.

She was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 12th, on the 600 block of North 12th Street.

She is 5′ 3″, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes, and was last seen wearing black tights and a green or pink sweater.

Suly Augustine Leiva

Suly Augustine Leiva - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Suly Augustine Leiva - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Suly Augustine Leiva was last seen late Friday night, April 7th, on the 1300 block of Levick Street.

She is 5′ 1″, 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Khalia Myatt

Khalia Myatt - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Khalia Myatt - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Khalia Myatt was last seen on Thursday, April 6th, on the 2800 block of North Mascher Street.

She is 5′ 8″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared. Police say she likes to frequent West Philadelphia.

Kinza Nasir

Kinza Nasir - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kinza Nasir - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

18-year-old Kinza Nasir was last seen at 5 PM on Sunday, April 16th, on the 1500 block of Seybert St.

He is 5' 11" tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, a medium complexion, and black hair, and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, black/red Nike sneakers, and a dark grey/light grey long sleeve shirt.

Jayden and Richard West

Jayden West - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Jayden West - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Police are asking for your help locating Jayden West. He was last seen on Tuesday, April 11th, on the 2600 block of North Waterloo St. at 7 PM.

He is 13 years old, 4' 10", 123 pounds, with brown eyes, a medium complexion, and platinum black curly hair. It is not known what he was wearing.

Richard West - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Richard West - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Richard West is missing as well.

He is 5′ 4″, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black curly hair.

Maniyahu Green

Maniyahu Green - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Maniyahu Green - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Maniyahu Green was last seen during the early morning hours of April 18th in the area of the 1900 block of 73rd Ave.

She is 12 years old, 5' 5", 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and medium brown skin, and was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie, gray jeans, and purple and black sneakers.

Natalia Rodriguez

Natalia Rodriguez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Natalia Rodriguez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Natalia Rodriguez was last seen on Monday, April 17th, at Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue.

She is 5' 3" tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jegging pants.

Denaily Ramos-Sanchez

Denaily Ramos-Sanchez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Denaily Ramos-Sanchez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Police say 14-year-old Denaily Ramos-Sanchez was last seen on the 3300 block of Rand St. on Wednesday, April 19th.

She is 5' 1", with brown eyes, a medium complexion, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a white shirt (under).

Anayalis Borrero and Amayalis Esteves

Anayalis Borrero and Amayalis Esteves - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Anayalis Borrero and Amayalis Esteves - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Police say two sisters are missing.

15-year-old Anayalis Borrero is 5' 5", 190 pounds, and was last seen with a burgundy backpack wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

12-year-old Amayalis Esteves is 5' 2", 95 pounds, and has her left nostril pierced. She had a navy-blue backpack with star decals. She was last seen wearing a black/white shirt and black/white sweatpants.

Both were last seen at 1 AM on Sunday, April 23rd, on the 1700 block of Brill Street.

Deslynn Martinez-Rodriguez

Deslynn Martinez-Rodriguez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Deslynn Martinez-Rodriguez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

12-year-old Deslynn Martinez-Rodriguez is 4' 9", 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 7 PM on the 2200 block of East Bellmore Street.

Ariyanna Smith

Ariyanna Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Ariyanna Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Ariyanna Smith was last seen on Monday, April 24th, at 8 AM on the 1600 block of N. 15th Street.

She is 5' 10", 155 pounds, has brown eyes, dark brown straight hair, and was last wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Leaneli "Lea" Santiago

Leaneli Santiago - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Leaneli Santiago - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Police are looking for 15-year-old Leaneli "Lea" Santiago, who was last seen late on the night of Sunday, April 23rd, on the 7900 block of Loretto Avenue.

She is 4' 9", 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the area of Cohen Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Middle Schools.

Kayla Marie Burgess

Kayla Marie Burgess - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kayla Marie Burgess - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Kayla Marie Burgess was last seen leaving for school on April 24th on the 1300 block of E. Johnson St.

She is 13, 5' 2", 119 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink and orange hoodie and jeans.

Malachi Portus

Malachi Portus - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Malachi Portus - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Malachi Portus was last seen on Wednesday, April 26th, on the 3200 block of N. 25th St.

He is 6' tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, a medium complexion, short black hair/mustache, and was last seen wearing a black hoody, red bonnet, dark jeans or khakis, a black backpack, and black/white Vans sneakers.

Aaron Hammond

Aaron Hammond - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Aaron Hammond - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

12-year-old Aaron Hammond was last seen on the afternoon of April 30th on the 3400 block of Sydenham St.

He is 5' 3" tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair currently in an afro and brown eyes.

Maddison Brozoski from Scranton, PA

Maddison Brozoski from Scranton PA - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Maddison Brozoski from Scranton PA - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

15-year-old Maddison Brozoski, from the 300 block of St. Francis Cabrini Ave. in Scranton, PA, was reported missing in Scranton on Tuesday, April 25th, but is believed to be in the area of 2300 East Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia.

She is 5' 7", 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amirah Portlock-Harris

Amirah Portlock-Harris - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Amirah Portlock-Harris - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

12-year-old Amirah Portlock-Harris was last seen at 12:30 PM on Saturday, April 29th, on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue.

Amirah has 5' 6", 135 pounds, with braided black hair with several red braids, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt, black jeans, and tan New Balance sneakers. She likes to frequent Center City and the Fashion District area.

