Published reports say a man from Camden County is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly stabbed a Pennsylvania State Trooper "numerous" times last week.

WGAL-TV reports 27-year-old Bradley Odenath of Pine Hill is facing two counts of each of the following:

Aggravated assault

Resisting arrest

Recklessly endangering another person

Simple assault

Harassment

The incident happened this past Saturday morning on the 200 block of Bachmoll Road in Tilden Township, Berks County, about 20 miles north of Reading.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were serving a warrant on Odenath and during their interaction with him, one trooper was stabbed numerous times in the leg.

The wounded trooper was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The Morning Call reports Odenath is being held at the Berks County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

