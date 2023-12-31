A Pennsauken man has been arrested for allegedly fatally choking a man just before Christmas Eve.

31-year-old Tyler Roderick has been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

Prosecutors say at around 11:30 Saturday night, December 23rd, officers were called to the 4600 block of High Street in Pennsauken where they found a deceased man, later identified as 31-year-old Bradley Niesen of Pennsauken.

Following an investigation, Roderick was arrested and charged the following day.

He is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Help Police

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Michael Dons with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 365-3125.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

