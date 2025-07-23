Outrageous Spending At Atlantic City, New Jersey Housing Agency

The United States federal government is formally taking over the Atlantic City, New Jersey Housing Authority for very good reasons.

Note: The facts and figures that you are about to read, come directly from Matt Doherty, a former Executive Director of the Atlantic City Housing Authority.

Doherty is also the former Mayor of Belmar, New Jersey and the former Executive Director of the New Jersey casino reinvestment development authority.

We conducted a live, on-air interview with Doherty this morning for 45 minutes on WPG Talk Radio 95.5

Doherty is a thoughtful (former) public official who does not trade in sensationalism … he trades in facts.

Obscene Amount Of Taxpayer Money Has Been Paid To One Contractor

Doherty confirmed that one consultant has been paid $ 856,630 over the past 3 years.

Look At This Sum That Has Been Paid to One Attorney

Doherty confirmed that one attorney has been paid 963,225 over the past 3 years.

Doherty also confirmed that this same attorney billed the Atlantic City Housing Authority $ 40,000 last month.

No Bid Contracts Have Been Awarded

Doherty confirmed this morning that $ 7.4 million in no bid contracts were awarded by the Atlantic City Housing Authority between November 22, 2023 until May 23, 2023.

Doherty stopped this no bid practice in May, 2023.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority Kicked People Out Of Their Homes

Doherty confirmed that they:

Kicked people out of the Stanley home, village apartments, and displaced them throughout Atlantic County, there are by destroying a close knit community that had been in place… By separating everyone, said Doherty.

A Stemwinder Quote By Doherty

During this morning‘s interview, Doherty said:

In terms of corruption within housing authorities… Atlantic City is Exhibit number one, said Doherty.

HUD Will Replace The Entire Atlantic City Housing Authority Board & Executive Management Team

Doherty confirmed that the federal government will replace the entire board and executive management team.

Additionally, Doherty confirmed that the new board and management structure will completely bypass the City of Atlantic City… And they will report directly to HUD.

Atlantic City Is So Poorly Managed That …

The City of Atlantic City is currently operating under a full takeover status by the state of New Jersey.

Now, the Atlantic City Housing Authority is being taken over by the federal government.

Many residents of Atlantic City, living in public housing have been without heat, hot water, and many without proper cooking facilities for more than three years.

The residents have also lived in rodent and insect infested conditions. It’s disgraceful what this public agency has allowed to continue.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, his wife and the principal of Atlantic City high school are all under criminal indictment and awaiting their criminal trials.

SOURCE: Matt Doherty.

