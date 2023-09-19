Federal authorities say an Ocean County man has been arrested and is facing child porn charges.

36-year-old Christopher Budelman of Brick made an initial court appearance on Monday. He is facing two counts of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, in June 2022, Budelman, while using an online video chat service, allegedly enticed at least two minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct while he masturbated. Budelman recorded and saved those video chats on his computer.

From September 2021 to June 2022, Budelman used two Kik Messenger accounts to send images and videos containing child sexual abuse, including images and videos depicting prepubescent minors, to others, per officials.

The charges of sexual exploitation of children each carry a mandatory 15 to 30 years in prison with a $250,000 fine. The charge of distribution of child exploitation material carries five to 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Following his court appearance, Budelman was ordered detained.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, and the Brick Township Police Department for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

