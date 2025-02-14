Not a drone: NJ man charged with aiming laser at federal aircraft

A Monmouth County man has been charged with aiming the beam of a laser at an aircraft.

Federal authorities say 27-year-old James M. Pedone of Colts Neck had an initial appearance in Newark federal court on Wednesday.

Authorities allege that on or around December 12th, Pedone pointed the beam of a laser on three separate occasions, striking an aircraft operated by federal law enforcement personnel, erroneously believing the aircraft to be a drone.

Knowingly aiming a laser beam at an aircraft can send someone to prison for up to five years along with a $250,000 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna thanked those with the FBI's Newark Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Colts Neck Police Department for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.