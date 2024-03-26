NJ man charged with attempted kidnapping, assault — Wild details revealed

A Monmouth County man is facing a long list of charges following a string of events across the middle part of the state that allegedly involved an attempted kidnapping, a sexual assault, and more than one high-speed chase.

Quamel Benton of Farmingdale, NJ, Arrested

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, 35-year-old Quamel Benton of Farmingdale was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, luring, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact, two counts of eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

A String of Alleged Terrorizing Events

According to authorities, on the evening of Thursday, March 21st, Lakewood Township police officers responded to the area of Forest Park Circle for a report of an attempted kidnapping. There, they learned that a man in a white SUV had attempted to pull a teenage girl into his vehicle. Luckily, the teenager was able to break free and run home.

90 minutes later, police officers in Toms River responded to the Target parking lot on Hooper Avenue for a report of a woman who had been sexually assaulted. Responding officers learned that a man had approached a woman and inappropriately grabbed her.

First Police Chase

The suspect then fled the parking lot with officers in pursuit.

The suspect, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, entered the northbound Garden State Parkway where the pursuit was terminated, but not before authorities obtained the license plate of the vehicle.

With that information, investigators say they were able to connect the driver, Benton, with an aggravated assault case that occurred earlier that day in Willingboro Township, Burlington County.

At around 12:30 the following morning, March 22nd, Toms River police were notified that a man had attempted to enter a vehicle occupied by a woman.

Second Police Chase

Toms River Township police officers were able to identify Benton as the suspect trying to enter that vehicle; he attempted to flee the area and another pursuit ensued, which ultimately resulted in Benton losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a utility pole in the area of Route 70 and Whitesville Road.

Following a brief foot chase, Benton was apprehended and taken into custody.

Benton was last reported to be in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.