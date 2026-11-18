Think you're too smart to fall for an online scam? Think again.

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and they're counting on people letting their guard down, especially around the holidays when you have a million things going on.

From fake package-delivery notifications to phony online relationships, the FBI says there are two types of scams people in New Jersey should be watching out for.

Ransomware

Imagine turning on your laptop or tablet only to discover that all your files are locked, your personal information is inaccessible, and someone is demanding money to give it all back. That's the reality of a ransomware attack.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software — or malware — that prevents you from accessing your computer files, systems, or networks and demands you pay a ransom for their return.

You can fall victim to ransomware simply by opening an email attachment, clicking on a link or an ad, or even just visiting a website that's embedded with malware.

Photo by Compagnons on Unsplash person using black laptop computer

This time of year, be cautious of emails or text messages regarding purchases or orders that you may or may not have made.

Once the code is loaded on a computer, it will lock access to the computer itself or data and files stored there. More menacing versions can encrypt files and folders on local drives, attached drives, and even networked computers.

Most of the time, you don’t know your computer has been infected. You'll discover the problem when you can no longer access your files or you see messages demanding ransom payments.

Again, do your homework. For example, if you are not expecting a package delivery, don't click on an email that says you are.

Romance Scams

Not every online scam starts with a suspicious email or a questionable link. Some begin with a friendly message, a compliment, or someone who seems genuinely interested in getting to know you. Before long, that online relationship can turn into an expensive lesson in trusting the wrong person.

In romance scams, a criminal uses a fake online identity to gain a victim's affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim.

Typically, a scammer will work to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear himself to the victim, and gain trust. Scammers will often seem genuine, caring, and believable, and may propose marriage, but will likely use any number of excuses to avoid actually meeting in person.

Photo by Oziel Gómez on Unsplash silhouette of hugging couple

At some point, the victim will be asked to give the scammer money, sometimes under the guise of needing cash or gift cards for a medical or personal emergency.

Keep in mind that scammers can easily go through social media accounts and harvest lots of information about you, even on verified platforms like dating websites or apps, which may make the fake relationship seem that much more genuine.

Experts say if someone wants to build a relationship with you, proceed cautiously, do your homework, and never send money or gifts to someone that you've never met.

Most Commonly Used Passwords in NJ

Think your passwords are keeping your personal information safe? You might want to think again.

Even if you know how to recognize suspicious emails and questionable online relationships, weak passwords can leave your personal information vulnerable. And if you're using any of these commonly used passwords in New Jersey, it's probably time to make a change.

The 10 Most Commonly Used Passwords in New Jersey The ten most commonly used passwords in New Jersey, as determined by NordPass Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Don't get fooled: Here's 25 scam texts I received in just one month Yes, some of these may be humorous, but some do appear legit and often can fool you. Spam texts are listed in the same order that they were received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com