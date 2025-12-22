NJ Congressman Instrumental In Stopping Offshore Wind Mess

United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2 has worked long and hard to stop the push towards wind energy directly off of the New Jersey coast.

Van Drew Has Secured Language in Congressional Legislation To Stop It

You can’t overstate how important Van Drew’s relationship with President Trump is … coupled with Van Drew’s own effectiveness as a seasoned member of the majority in the Legislature.

Van Drew has secured an amendment that will effectively pause the implementation of offshore wind technology off of all America coastlines.

It doesn’t just help New Jersey. It directly helps the entire country.

Van Drew Said The Following:

I support real permitting reform, and the SPEED Act does a lot of good things to unleash our energy potential," said Congressman Van Drew. "But as it was previously written, it would have permanently protected offshore wind projects that were forced through the permitting process under the previous administration. I could not support that. After lengthy and deliberative discussions on the House floor, the amendment we secured today makes a critical change. It protects actions to terminate offshore wind permits and leases. Now that these offshore wind companies have pulled out, we will keep working with the Department of the Interior to revoke these leases altogether to protect our shores forever from these failed experiments. This is a good day for New Jersey and a good day for the Atlantic Ocean, said Van Drew.

This Was One Of Those Instances …

When an overall good piece of legislation had a poison pill included.

Van Drew served as the antidote.

The amendment that Van Drew secured is a very big deal now and into the future.

Had Van Drew not stepped in and successfully negotiated with the House Majority leadership … windmills and other offshore wind projects would have been back on the table.

Jeff Van Drew, Donald Trump, Jim Jordan & More

SOURCE: Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery (SPEED) Act.

