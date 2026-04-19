25 Best Places to Live in NJ — If You Can Afford Them
As you're working 60 hours a week just to get by in New Jersey, imagine this for a second: You pull into your driveway, the gates open, and waiting at the top is your multi-million-dollar dream home.
It's fun to dream, isn't it?
But where do those dreams turn into reality? Where are the best places to live in New Jersey if money isn't an issue?
How These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked
We turned to data compiled by Niche and Stacker to determine the 25 best places to live in the Garden State.
Their rankings took all kinds of things into consideration, including the quality of schools, median home value/median rent, and more.
NJ's Most Desirable Places Come at a Price
But before we dive in, know this: living in a "best place" certainly comes with a big price tag -- you'll likely need $1 million or more just to get in the door.
Sure, money can't buy happiness but a lot of money can at least buy a little.
From quiet suburban enclaves to upscale beach towns, here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey right now.
LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The 15 Friendliest Towns in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com