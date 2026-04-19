As you're working 60 hours a week just to get by in New Jersey, imagine this for a second: You pull into your driveway, the gates open, and waiting at the top is your multi-million-dollar dream home.

It's fun to dream, isn't it?

But where do those dreams turn into reality? Where are the best places to live in New Jersey if money isn't an issue?

How These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked

We turned to data compiled by Niche and Stacker to determine the 25 best places to live in the Garden State.

Their rankings took all kinds of things into consideration, including the quality of schools, median home value/median rent, and more.

House in New Jersey - Photo by E. Vitka on Unsplash Another example of a desirable New Jersey home in a high-end residential area – Photo by E. Vitka on Unsplash loading...

NJ's Most Desirable Places Come at a Price

But before we dive in, know this: living in a "best place" certainly comes with a big price tag -- you'll likely need $1 million or more just to get in the door.

Sure, money can't buy happiness but a lot of money can at least buy a little.

From quiet suburban enclaves to upscale beach towns, here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey right now.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The 15 Friendliest Towns in New Jersey These are the towns where everybody knows your name, according to research from Next Door. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com