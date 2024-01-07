A man from Cape May County has been charged in connection to a murder in Atlantic City on New Year's Day.

30-year-old Vincent Oglesby of Woodbine was taken into custody in Pleasantville on Wednesday evening and subsequently charged with the murder of 50-year-old Richard Vincent O’Brien III.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says at about 6:15 on the morning of the first day of the new year, Atlantic City Police responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a man who was bleeding in the unit block of South California Avenue.

The victim, later identified as O’Brien, was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Unit block of South California Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities allege that Oglesby stabbed the victim in the neck area.

Oglesby remains held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

