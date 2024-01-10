Crews are quickly building what will be a new quick-service restaurant in Galloway Township.

Big Changes

If you haven't been by the Pomona Shopping Center recently -- that's where Reses Pharmacy and the Post Office are -- you might be in for a bit of a surprise.

That shopping center's big parking lot now has a building on one side of it.

New Wendy's being built on White Horse Pike at Pomona Road in Galloway Township NJ New Wendy's on White Horse Pike at Pomona Road in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

What will be opening in that big, new building?

Wendy's.

New Wendy's on White Horse Pike at Pomona Road in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman New Wendy's on White Horse Pike at Pomona Road in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

While there hasn't been an official announcement, a few things tipped us off as to what is being built here, including job postings for that location.

A quick search on indeed.com shows job openings for "Yellow Cab Holdings PA, LLC DBA Wendy's" located at 269 W. White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City, which is the address of the Pomona Shopping Center.

The website for Yellow Cab Holdings Pennsylvania, LLC, shows they have over 80 Wendy's restaurants stretching from the Jersey Shore up to Williamsport, PA.

JERSEY GUY: Wendy's founder Dave Thomas was born in Atlantic City on July 2nd, 1932.

How Things Have Changed

Of course, locals are aware of just how many changes have taken place at the corner of the White Horse Pike and Pomona Road over the years.

This Google Maps picture from 2008 shows Kennedy's still standing on the corner (demolished and replaced by a Wawa), the old Sunoco station on the opposite side (now an empty lot), and no turn lanes onto Pomona Road.

White Horse Pike and Pomona Road in Galloway Township NJ in 2008 White Horse Pike and Pomona Road in Galloway Township NJ in 2008 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

ATTENTION SHOPPERS: New Grocery Store Opening Soon in Mays Landing

When Will Wendy's Open?

As it looks now, it'll be quite a while before Wendy's in Galloway opens its doors. When we find out, we'll update this story.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat and check out our list!