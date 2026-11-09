It's an odd grey color, it's sold in the shape of a brick, you probably don't know (or don't want to know) what's in it, and you either love it or hate it... scrapple!

Of course, New Jersey loves to argue over whether it's "pork roll" or "Taylor ham," but here in South Jersey, we've got another breakfast battle worth fighting: scrapple.

And unlike that other debate, we're perfectly happy to let the rest of the state argue about what to call their breakfast meat.

At least you have a sense of what pork roll actually is...

Anyway... scrapple -- the culinary delight that's a staple of South Jersey and our region.

And yes, for whatever reason, November 9th is National Scrapple Day.

Please celebrate responsibly.

What Exactly Is Scrapple?

For people who don't know what it is, I've always described it as "everything that's not good enough to put in a cheap hot dog."

Scrapple is just that: scraps of meat that are left over from butchering.

Instead of these animal parts going to waste, they're all squished together into the familiar brick you see in your local supermarket.

From Wikipedia,

Scrapple is typically made of hog offal, such as the head, heart, liver, and other trimmings, which are boiled with any bones attached (often the entire head), to make a broth. Once cooked, bones and fat are removed, the meat is reserved, and (dry) cornmeal is boiled in the broth to make a mush.

Mmmmmmm.... hungry yet?

Typically, scrapple is cut into slices, much like a loaf of bread, and sometimes it's first coated in flour and then usually fried.

Some people slap ketchup on it, others don't.

Putting ketchup on anything'll make it better...

So, what say you... Scrapple: do you love it or hate it? Drop me an email and let me know!

Meanwhile, there's nothing better than scrapple from a great South Jersey diner...

The 12 Best Diners at the Jersey Shore You'll want to check out these diners the next time you are down the shore! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

You Suggested, We Debated: The 10 Best Classic Diners in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com