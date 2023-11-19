Question: how many different passwords do you have these days?

You likely have a password for any number of email addresses, passwords for banking apps, passwords for stuff at home, passwords at work, passwords for credit cards, passwords for meaningless things that shouldn't have passwords...

It's exhausting after a while.

But, a new study is shining a very bright spotlight on the most commonly used passwords and how quickly they can be cracked.

According to NordPass, which is a product of NordVPN, of the world's 20 most common passwords, 17 can be cracked in less than one second.

What does that mean? All of your personal information can literally disappear in the blink of an eye.

And these passwords are used millions and millions of times by people in New Jersey and beyond.

As it turns out, the most popular passwords are some of the laziest combinations of letters and/or numbers that you can think of.

Peruse this list and if you use any of these passwords, you probably want to change them as quickly as possible.

