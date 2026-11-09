Franklin Township, N.J. — The Franklin Township Police Department in Gloucester County is asking the public for help locating a 53-year-old Franklinville man last seen around May.

Police are actively investigating Jason Clark's disappearance.

Who Police Are Looking For

Clark is described as follows:

53 years old

6' 1"

Approximately 210 pounds

Blonde hair

Green eyes

Where He Was Last Seen

According to the Franklin Township Police Department, Clark was last known to have been seen this past May.

Officials say he often frequents the area of the Franklinville Wawa.

If you live, work, or regularly stop in that area, police want you to keep an eye out.

Police are searching for Jason Clark of Franklin Township, NJ - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept Police are searching for Jason Clark of Franklin Township, NJ - Photo: Franklin Twp Police Dept

How to Help

Anyone with information about Clark's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Nate Tabler at the Franklin Township Police Department at (856) 694-1415.

South Jersey Cold Cases: Missing People Gallery Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Six Missing Persons from Cape May County, NJ If you have any information on these missing persons, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com