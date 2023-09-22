Mays Landing, NJ, Man Ejected From Car, Seriously Hurt in Route 40 Crash

Route 40 and Joe Nickels Blvd in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A man from Mays Landing was seriously injured when he was ejected from a vehicle in a crash early Thursday morning.

The Hamilton Township Police Department says the accident happened around 12:30 on Route 40 near Joe Nickels Blvd.

An investigation revealed 20-year-old Xavier Garcia-Quedraogo of Mays Landing was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Route 40 in a 2008 Nissan Rogue when the vehicle flipped and rolled numerous times, causing him to be ejected.

Garcia-Quedraogo was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

