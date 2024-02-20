A Mays Landing mas has been charged for what police called a "violent carjacking incident" on Route 30 in Absecon Sunday morning.

The Absecon Police Department said at about 8:30, 31-year-old Deshaun C. Washington was standing in the middle of Route 30/Absecon Blvd. "with the intent to disrupt traffic."

They continued the account as follows:

The victim, a motorist traveling on U.S. Route 30, came to a stop to avoid colliding with the [Washington]. Washington aggressively approached the vehicle, banging on the hood in an attempt to gain access. Fortunately, the doors were locked, preventing the suspect from entering. Undeterred, Washington resorted to violence, repeatedly punching the vehicle window.

As the victim attempted to flee, Washington began throwing rocks at the vehicle, ultimately shattering a taillight and causing additional damage.

Washington allegedly ran into a nearby wooded area as officers arrived, however, he was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

Charges

Washington has been lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on charges including first-degree carjacking, criminal mischief, and related weapons offenses.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.