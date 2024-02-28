Authorities in Cumberland County say they continue to look for the driver of a stolen SUV who allegedly assaulted a man late last week.

The Vineland Police Department says at about 2:30 AM on Friday, February 16th, officers were called to the area of South East Avenue and Montrose Street for a report of a man who had been assaulted and hit by a vehicle.

An anonymous caller stated the accused subject(s) were in a red SUV with a flat tire.

At the scene, the victim was located and confirmed he'd been assaulted and robbed of his cell phone.

A Vineland officer then saw a maroon-colored SUV with a flat tire exiting the parking lot of Landis Square Senior Living Apartments at 925 East Landis Avenue.

Officers pursued the vehicle until it abruptly stopped at South 7th and Cherry Streets where the driver bailed and fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect got away.

The victim's cell phone, the accused's right shoe, and the car key belonging to that vehicle were located in the backyard of home on the 600 block of East Cherry Street.

Police say the vehicle had fictitious license plates and the vehicle itself was stolen from Philadelphia.

A description of the driver was not provided by police.